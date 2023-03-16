Verlander gave up only one hit over five scoreless innings while striking out eight in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The right-hander fired 51 of 71 pitches for strikes as he continues a dominant spring. Verlander has a dazzling 16:0 K:BB through 11.1 innings in Grapefruit League action, and the 2022 AL Cy Young Award winner appears more than ready for the beginning of the regular season. Mets manager Buck Showalter has yet to announce whether Verlander or Max Scherzer will get the Opening Day start, but there's no wrong answer between the two aces.