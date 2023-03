Verlander gave up a run on two hits and struck out three in three innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Making his first appearance of the spring, Verlander fired 28 of 35 pitches for strikes and already looks just about ready for Opening Day. The 40-year-old won his third AL Cy Young Award last season with the Astros, and after signing a two-year, $87 million deal with the Mets this winter, the seemingly ageless ace might just take a run at the NL award in 2023.