Verlander will start Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

It will be the first start for Verlander in a Mets' uniform. The right-hander signed a two-year, $86.66 million deal in December with a vesting option for 2025 after a dominant 2022 season where he posted a 1.75 ERA and 185:29 K:BB over 175 innings. The reigning Cy Young Award winner will pitch at the top of the Mets' rotation, and once again should be a fantasy stalwart during the 2023 campaign.