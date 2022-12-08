Verlander has signed a two-year, $86.66 million contract with the Mets.
The deal was reported Monday and has now been officially announced by the team. It includes a full no-trade clause and contains a $35 million vesting option for 2025 should Verlander pitch at least 140 innings in 2024. The reigning American League Cy Young winner is headed to the National League for the first time and will serve as Jacob de Grom's de facto replacement.
