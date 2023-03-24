Verlander will start the third game of the Mets' season against Miami on April 1, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Starting in the Mets' third game puts Verlander in line to pitch in New York's home opener, which manager Buck Showalter said was the goal. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has been looking like his usual self this spring with a 2.25 ERA and 0.88 WHIP through 16 innings.