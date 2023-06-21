Verlander (2-4) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Astros after he gave up four runs on eight hits and no walks over seven innings. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander generated just 10 swinging strikes on 94 pitches but was mostly able to hold his former team in check, though Alex Bregman tagged him for a two-run home run. Verlander has been unable to string together strong performances this season, as he's alternated allowing one run and four-plus runs in each of his past eight starts. He now has a 4.50 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB through 52 innings this year.