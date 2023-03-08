Verlander will be on the mound Friday against the Astros in a Grapefruit League start, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Verlander's second spring start will come against his former team. The right-hander made his Grapefruit League debut with the Mets on Sunday, an went three innings while allowing a run on two hits against the Marlins. In 2022 while a member of the Astros, Verlander was the 2022 Cy Young winner with a 1.75 ERA and 185:29 K:BB over 175 innings of work and helped the club to a World Series title.