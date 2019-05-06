Wilson (elbow) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's game against the Padres, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Wilson has been on the shelf since April 22 due to elbow soreness, but after making it through a few side sessions without issue, he's been activated from the injured list. He owns a 3.24 ERA with eight punchouts over 8.1 frames this season for the Mets.