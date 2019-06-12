Wilson (elbow) had two strikeouts in a scoreless inning during his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Wilson has been on the injured list with left elbow soreness for a month but appears to be nearing his return to the Mets. The 31-year-old will likely require an additional rehab outing or two but may be able to return to the majors this weekend or early next week.