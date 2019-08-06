Mets' Justin Wilson: Continues to shine
Wilson gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning during the first game of Monday's doubleheader sweep of the Marlins.
The southpaw has been one of the more dependable arms in the Mets' bullpen since coming off the IL, posting a 0.79 ERA and 10:6 K:BB through 11.1 innings since the beginning of July with two wins and four holds. Wilson's current 2.61 ERA on the season would be the best mark of his career since his rookie campaign with Pittsburgh in 2013.
