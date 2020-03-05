Wilson has yet to allow a baserunner through two spring innings, striking out four of the six batters he's faced, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw was effective last season in between IL stints, and a healthy Wilson has come out blazing in camp. He's set to be the top left-hander in the Mets' bullpen this season, but the new three-batter minimum rule likely won't impact him much -- over his career, the 32-year-old has held right-handed hitters to a lower wOBA (.282) than lefties (.295), with comparable strikeout (26.9% vs. LH, 25.8% vs. RH) and walk (10.5% vs. LH, 10.9% vs. RH) rates.