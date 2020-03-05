Mets' Justin Wilson: Dominant start to spring
Wilson has yet to allow a baserunner through two spring innings, striking out four of the six batters he's faced, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw was effective last season in between IL stints, and a healthy Wilson has come out blazing in camp. He's set to be the top left-hander in the Mets' bullpen this season, but the new three-batter minimum rule likely won't impact him much -- over his career, the 32-year-old has held right-handed hitters to a lower wOBA (.282) than lefties (.295), with comparable strikeout (26.9% vs. LH, 25.8% vs. RH) and walk (10.5% vs. LH, 10.9% vs. RH) rates.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Darvish
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Is Robert worth the risk?
Luis Robert has clear superstar potential, but what will that mean in Fantasy this season for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Marquez, Lee
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...