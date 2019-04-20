Mets' Justin Wilson: Fails to record out
Wilson gave up a hit and a walk without recording an out in Friday's win over the Cardinals.
Entering a 5-3 game in the eighth inning with a runner on second base and one out, Wilson promptly gave up an infield single to Dexter Fowler -- with the runner coming home on J.D. Davis' throwing error -- before uncorking a wild pitch that put Fowler at third and then walking Kolten Wong. Robert Gsellman replaced the southpaw and put out the fire. Wilson has a 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB with a win, a save and a hold in nine appearances (8.1 innings), and his role as the top lefty in the Mets' bullpen gives him some minor fantasy appeal in NL-only formats.
