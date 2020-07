Wilson gave up one hit and struck out one in 0.1 innings Saturday to record his second hold of the season in an extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

He was able to face fewer than three batters per MLB's new bullpen usage rules, as his punchout of Ronald Acuna with runners on the corners ended the eighth inning. Wilson is the only southpaw in the Mets' bullpen at the moment, and his ability to handle high-leverage spots should allow him to be a consistent source of holds in the shortened 2020 season.