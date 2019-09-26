Play

Manager Mickey Callaway said Wilson likely won't pitch again this season, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The Mets are eliminated from playoff contention and don't want to overwork Wilson, who dealt with an elbow injury earlier in summer. The lefty compiled a 2.54 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 44:19 K:BB across 39 innings this season.

