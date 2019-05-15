Mets' Justin Wilson: Likely facing brief absence
Wilson (elbow) is expected to rest for the next 2-to-3 days before likely resuming a throwing program over the weekend, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets placed Wilson on the injured list Saturday for the second time this season due to left elbow discomfort. Fortunately for the reliever, he's not dealing with any structural damage and should face a similar recovery timeline for the injury as he did earlier in the campaign. During that first IL stint, Wilson was sidelined for just over the minimum 10 days before rejoining the New York bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...