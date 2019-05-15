Wilson (elbow) is expected to rest for the next 2-to-3 days before likely resuming a throwing program over the weekend, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets placed Wilson on the injured list Saturday for the second time this season due to left elbow discomfort. Fortunately for the reliever, he's not dealing with any structural damage and should face a similar recovery timeline for the injury as he did earlier in the campaign. During that first IL stint, Wilson was sidelined for just over the minimum 10 days before rejoining the New York bullpen.