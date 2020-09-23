Wilson retired both batters he faced Tuesday en route to earning his ninth hold of the season in the Mets' 5-2 win over the Rays.

Wilson was summoned from the bullpen after starter Seth Lugo departed in the seventh inning with one out and runners on first and second. After a successful double steal by the Rays put two runners in scoring position, Wilson induced a groundball to record the second out of the inning. He then allowed the Rays to cut their deficit to one run on a wild pitch, but he buckled down and struck out Hunter Renfroe to end the threat. Wilson now has nine holds on the season to go with a 3.86 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 22 appearances.