Wilson (1-1) was credited with the win in Tuesday's 8-3 victory over the Marlins, giving up one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings of relief. He struck out two.

The southpaw was the first pitcher out of the bullpen after Corey Oswalt gave the Mets a solid effort in his emergency start. Wilson's 4.70 ERA and 1.70 WHIP aren't pretty, but his 10:4 K:BB through 7.2 innings suggests he's been a little unlucky. He's also held the opposition off the scoreboard in seven of his nine appearances, collecting five holds along the way. Expect Wilson to continue seeing high-leverage work.