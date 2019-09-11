Wilson allowed two hits and a walk with one strikeout during a four-out save to secure a 3-2 victory against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks had the tying run at third base with one out in the ninth, but Wilson left him stranded at third. Things were certainly interesting in this one, and Wilson allowed two runs in his last outing, yet still, he owns a 1.50 ERA over the last month. Wilson is 4-1 with two saves, nine holds, a 2.38 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 34 innings this season.