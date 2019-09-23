Wilson allowed one walk and struck out two through a scoreless and hitless inning to record his fourth save in a 6-3 win over the Reds on Sunday.

Wilson made quick work of the Reds in the ninth inning despite a walk to nail down his fourth save. Wilson has received save opportunities as of late while Seth Lugo is being used in a setup role. The 32-year-old has a 4-2 record with a 2.61 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 44 appearances this season.