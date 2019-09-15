Wilson struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning to record his third save of the season Saturday against the Dodgers.

Wilson got the job done with a three-run lead, striking out Max Muncy before retiring Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger. The lefty's last two outings have now been saves. Edwin Diaz hasn't recorded a save in over a month, while Seth Lugo, who earned a save in his previous outing, was used in the eighth inning Saturday.