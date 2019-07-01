Mets' Justin Wilson: Restarts rehab assignment
Wilson (elbow) resumed his minor-league rehab assignment Saturday with short-season Brooklyn, tossing a scoreless inning.
He struck out two and gave up one hit and a walk in the 20-pitch outing, his first since being pulled off his rehab assignment June 15. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets will re-evaluate Wilson on Monday before determining his next step, but the southpaw will likely require at least one more outing in the minors before returning from the 10-day injured list.
