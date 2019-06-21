Wilson (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session within the next couple days, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Wilson was pulled from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse earlier this week due to left elbow tightness, but he's set to resume his throwing program after an MRI came back negative. The 31-year-old has been battling left elbow soreness since late April but appeared to be nearing his activation prior to the setback. Wilson's new return timeline may come into focus following the bullpen session.