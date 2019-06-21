Mets' Justin Wilson: Returning to throwing
Wilson (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session within the next couple days, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Wilson was pulled from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse earlier this week due to left elbow tightness, but he's set to resume his throwing program after an MRI came back negative. The 31-year-old has been battling left elbow soreness since late April but appeared to be nearing his activation prior to the setback. Wilson's new return timeline may come into focus following the bullpen session.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...