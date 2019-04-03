Wilson allowed one hit and struck out one across 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the save Tuesday against the Marlins.

Wilson was brought in with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning and induced a groundout and strikeout to close the frame with limited damage. He then remained in for the ninth inning to pick up the save, but not without allowing two runners to reach base. Wilson's save chances are likely to be few and far between this season, with this chance coming after Edwin Diaz threw 29 pitches on Monday.