Wilson gave up a run on two hits while striking out one over an inning of work in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

A free-agent signing this offseason, the 31-year-old is expected to be the Mets' top left-handed set-up man in 2019. While Wilson's 6:0 K:BB through five spring innings is sharp, he's also given up six runs on 10 hits, including two homers. A 10.80 ERA in mid-March doesn't mean anything in the long run, but fantasy GMs looking for Wilson to provide holds and strikeouts this year would be reassured by a couple of clean outings before camp breaks.