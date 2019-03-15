Mets' Justin Wilson: Shaky spring continues
Wilson gave up a run on two hits while striking out one over an inning of work in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
A free-agent signing this offseason, the 31-year-old is expected to be the Mets' top left-handed set-up man in 2019. While Wilson's 6:0 K:BB through five spring innings is sharp, he's also given up six runs on 10 hits, including two homers. A 10.80 ERA in mid-March doesn't mean anything in the long run, but fantasy GMs looking for Wilson to provide holds and strikeouts this year would be reassured by a couple of clean outings before camp breaks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
Looking for value on Draft Day? If average draft position is any indication, these 12 names...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
Just because the top prospects won't be starting the season in the majors doesn't mean Vladimir...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are underrated
Looking for value on Draft Day? If average draft position is any indication, these 12 names...
-
Players we love, spring surprises
Scott White, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer expound on the players they love for 2019, spring...
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....