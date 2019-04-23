The Mets are hopeful that Wilson (elbow) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible April 29, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Wilson was shut down Monday after experiencing stiffness in his left elbow, but an MRI cleared him of any structural damage. The Mets are optimistic that Wilson will only need a few days of rest to overcome the elbow issue, so he should be ready to throw again by the weekend. He's not expected to require a rehab assignment before returning from the IL.