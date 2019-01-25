Mets' Justin Wilson: Signs deal with Mets
Wilson signed a contract with the Mets on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Wilson spent the last season and a half with the Cubs and posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 72.1 innings. The 31-year-old's 6.5 BB/9 is somewhat concerning, but his 3.4 BB/9 over the previous five seasons could mean that's an anomoly. According to Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com, it's a two-year deal worth $10 million. Wilson helps solidify the Mets bullpen and should serve as the top left-handed option in front of closer Edwin Diaz.
