Wilson was scratched from Tuesday's rehab outing with Triple-A Syracuse due to left elbow tightness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Wilson began the rehab assignment last week and was set to make his fourth appearance Tuesday prior to the setback. The 31-year-old appeared to be nearing his activation from the injured list, but he will now be out a bit longer until the severity of the issue is determined.

