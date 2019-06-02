Mets' Justin Wilson: To throw bullpen
Wilson (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
Wilson began a throwing program over a week ago, and is now prepared to move forward with his recovery. Though there's been no word on whether he'll need a rehab assignment in the minors, Wilson is moving close to a return early in June assuming he suffers no setbacks.
