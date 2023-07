The Mets have selected Morris with the 101st overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

The final pick of the third round, Morris worked as a starter at Nevada, but he could end up as a reliever eventually. The 21-year-old righty has a slender 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame, so he is a bit more projectable than the typical college pitcher. He sits in the low-90s with his fastball and his slider is his best secondary pitch.