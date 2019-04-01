Broxton got the start in center field and hit seventh Sunday, going 2-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases in a loss to the Nationals.

He's seen action in all three games so far this season, but Sunday was his first start. The former Brewer is squeezed for playing time right now with Juan Lagares also in the center field mix, but Broxton has significantly more upside at the plate, especially if the improved plate discipline he showed in the spring continues to carry forward into the regular season. If you have a deep bench, he could be worth stashing in case he claims the starting job outright.