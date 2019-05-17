Mets' Keon Broxton: DFA'd by Mets
Broxton was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday.
Broxton hasn't been in the starting lineup since May 5 and is slashing .143/.208/.163 with one extra-base hit this season, so this move seemed inevitable. Michael Conforto (concussion) was placed on the injured list Friday, but the team opted to select the contract of veteran Carlos Gomez rather than provide additional opportunities for Broxton and his 41.5-percent strikeout rate. The 29-year-old could remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
