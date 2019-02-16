Broxton is expected to serve in a bench role with the Mets to begin the season, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

After he was acquired from the Brewers on Jan. 5, there was some thought that Broxton might contend for an everyday role in center field, but those hopes were effectively quashed after manager Mickey Callaway indicated this week that Brandon Nimmo would serve as the Mets' primary option at that position. Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto are penciled in as the projected starters in left and right field, respectively, leaving the likes of Broxton, Juan Lagares and Rajai Davis to contend for depth spots. There could be an opportunity for the right-handed Broxton to handle a short-side platoon gig -- all three of the starters are left-handed hitters -- but that might not translate to enough at-bats to give him much early season appeal outside of NL-only formats.