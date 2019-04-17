Broxton will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Phillies.

Nimmo had drawn the last three starts in center field for the Mets, but he'll sit out the series finale after experiencing neck tightness in Tuesday's 14-3 loss. While Nimmo is optimistic the neck issue won't force him to head to the 10-day injured list, he could miss time beyond Wednesday, which may open up additional starts in center for Broxton or Juan Lagares.

More News
Our Latest Stories