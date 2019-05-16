Broxton remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Broxton has been on the bench for all but one of the Mets' last 15 games and looks like the clear fifth outfielder behind Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Juan Lagares. Since Lagares is similarly capable on defense and Broxton has struck out in 42 percent of his plate appearances, it wouldn't be too surprising if Broxton lost his roster spot in the event the Mets require additional depth in the infield or for their pitching staff.