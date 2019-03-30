Broxton is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Juan Lagares drew the start in center field in Thursday's season opener in what manager Mickey Callaway termed a defense-based decision, but the Mets will make offense more of a priority Saturday with the less-rangy Brandon Nimmo shifting over to center. Rather than moving Broxton into the lineup, the Mets will appoint third baseman J.D. Davis as the de facto replacement for Lagares. Callaway's lineup choices for the first two games suggest that Broxton might rank as the team's No. 3 option in center field, which would make it exceedingly difficult for the 28-year-old to see consistent at-bats.