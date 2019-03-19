Broxton has slashed .259/.429/.296 through 35 plate appearances this spring as he competes with Juan Lagares and Rajai Davis for a spot with the Mets.

The 8:9 BB:K is encouraging and surprising given his major-league track record (10.9 percent walk rate, 36.6 percent strikeout rate over 276 MLB games), but otherwise Broxton hasn't made much of an impression this spring at the plate. The advantages he holds over the other two outfielders haven't changed, however -- unlike Davis, he's already on the 40-man roster, and unlike Lagares, he offers a right-handed complement to lefty starters Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil -- so the 28-year-old remains the favorite to break camp with the Mets.