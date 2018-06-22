Mets' Kevin Kaczmarski: Recalled from Las Vegas

Kaczmarski had his contract selected by the Mets on Friday.

Kaczmarski was added to the 40-man roster prior to a series against the Dodgers. The outfielder was hitting .363/.413/.450 with eight RBI and two stolen bases in 24 games for Las Vegas in 2018. This marks Kaczmarski's first cup of coffee in the big leagues.

