Mets' Kevin Kaczmarski: To join Mets on Friday

Kaczmarski is expected to have his contract selected by the Mets on Friday,Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets optioned a pair of relievers Thursday and could restock the roster with a pair of non-40-man roster players ahead of their series against the Dodgers. Kaczmarski had to earn his way onto the major league roster and appears to have done so after slashing .363/.413/.450 in 24 games at Triple-A Las Vegas. He'll add depth to the Mets outfield once the move is made official.