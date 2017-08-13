Mets' Kevin McGowan: Joins big-league club
The Mets selected McGowan's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
McGowan will occupy the vacant roster spot that opened up when Neil Walker was traded to the Brewers on Sunday. The 25-year-old has posted a 4.06 ERA over 62 innings with Las Vegas this season. He'll likely work in a low-leverage role with the big-league club moving forward.
