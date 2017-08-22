McGowan was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

He'll take the roster spot of Steven Matz (elbow), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. McGowan hasn't played in a game for the big club this season, but he owns a 4.06 ERA and 55:24 K:BB through 62 innings with Las Vegas. He should work in low-leverage situations for the Mets moving forward.