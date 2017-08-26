Play

McGowan will be recalled to serve as the 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

The right-hander will come up for his third stint with the major-league club this month, providing additional depth to the bullpen. As the designated 26th man, McGowan will only be eligible to pitch in the second game of the twin bill.

