Mets' Kevin McGowan: Slated to serve as 26th man Sunday
McGowan will be recalled to serve as the 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
The right-hander will come up for his third stint with the major-league club this month, providing additional depth to the bullpen. As the designated 26th man, McGowan will only be eligible to pitch in the second game of the twin bill.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...