Parada has appeared in three games for the Mets' Florida Coast League squad, going 3-for-11 with a pair of doubles, two walks and one strikeout.

New York's 2022 first-rounder (11th overall) hasn't looked out of place while making his debut in pro ball. Parada may get bumped up to see some Single-A action before the season is out. He's been deployed at catcher so far, but it remains an open question whether he'll stick there in the long run.