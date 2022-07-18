The Mets have selected Parada with the 11th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Parada is arguably the best hitter from the college ranks in this year's class. He was a top-50 talent a couple years ago as a high schooler but he had a strong commitment to Georgia Tech, and the decision to go to campus has paid off. As a draft-eligible sophomore, Parada is younger than the other top college hitters in the class, and his .361/.453/.709 slash line with 26 home runs, a 10.5 K% and a 9.8 BB% in 60 games this season compares favorably to the other Day 1 college bats. The one statistical blemish in his profile is a mediocre run in the Cape Cod League last summer, as he seemed to wear down after his freshman season. However, he bulked up and came back stronger (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) as a sophomore to re-establish his draft stock. If Parada projected to be a plus defender behind the dish, he may have been the first player off the board, but there are concerns that his fringe-average arm could force a move to first base/designated hitter, even if we get robo umps, and he doesn't grade out well as a receiver either. For fantasy, however, it's all about Parada's bat, which should be good enough to profile at the bottom of the defensive spectrum.