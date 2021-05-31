The Mets reinstated Pillar (nose) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

New York gets two key players back in the lineup for Monday's series opener in Pillar and Pete Alonso (hand), who was also activated from the IL. After being struck in the face by a pitch in a May 17 game and suffering multiple nasal fractures, Pillar made quick progress in his recovery from surgery. Expect the 32-year-old to fill an everyday role in the Mets outfield until both Brandon Nimmo (finger) and Michael Conforto (hamstring) return from the IL.