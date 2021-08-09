Pillar struck out in his pinch-hit appearance during Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Phillies.

Pillar has moved into a reserve role since the All-Star break with the Mets returning to full strength in the outfield, but even before losing out on steady playing time, his performance at the plate had begun to dip. Perhaps unsurprisingly, his production hasn't improved much while his at-bats have become more sporadic. Dating back to June 17, Pillar is slashing .165/.196/.291 with a 29 percent strikeout rate. His season-long batting average has plummeted nearly 40 points (to .212) during his prolonged slump.