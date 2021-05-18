The Mets announced Tuesday that Pillar sustained multiple nasal fractures after being struck in the face by a pitch in Monday's 3-1 win over Atlanta. He'll meet with a specialist in Atlanta before the Mets determine Pillar's next steps.

Pillar can almost certainly be ruled out from playing Tuesday while he meets with the specialist, and the 32-year-old would seem at great risk of becoming the latest Mets player to require a stint on the injured list. New York is already shorthanded in the outfield with Brandon Nimmo (finger), Michael Conforto (hamstring) and Albert Almora (shoulder) on the IL, and if Pillar joins them, recent call-ups Khalil Lee and Johneshwy Fargas could be thrust into everyday roles in the short term.