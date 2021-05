Pillar went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in the 8-7 win over the Phillies on Sunday.

Pillar homered off Brandon Kintzler in the eighth inning to start the big six-run inning. Pillar has had a rough start this season. Not only was it his first home run this season and as a Met, his three hits Sunday matched his prior season total. Before his three-hit game, he had a brutal slash line of .111/.172/.111. His batting average is up to .194 now and he has an OPS of .533.