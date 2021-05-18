Pillar was diagnosed with a fractured nose after taking a pitch to the face during an at-bat in the eighth inning of Monday's 3-1 win over Atlanta, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. He's scheduled to undergo further evaluation Tuesday.

The Mets will likely put Pillar through concussion testing while also checking to see if he sustained any further facial fractures when he was struck by Jacob Webb's errant 94 mile-per-hour fastball. After the scary incident, Pillar was able to walk off the field under his own power, and he suggested following the game that he was feeling fine. Khalil Lee came on to pinch run for Pillar after he reached base, and the rookie could be in store for an everyday role in the outfield if the veteran ends up requiring a trip to the injured list.