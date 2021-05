Pillar went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.

All the scoring in the game came in the first three innings, with Pillar's blast off Adam Wainwright marking the last gasp for the Mets offense. The veteran outfielder has homered in back-to-back games for his only two homers (and only three RBI) of the season, boosting his slash line to .229/.270/.400 through 16 contests.