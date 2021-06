Pillar went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Nationals.

Pillar tied Sunday's game with his home run in the second inning, but the Mets' offense was unable to keep up during the rest of the contest. The 32-year-old is now hitting .243 with six homers, 19 runs and 18 RBI in 2021.